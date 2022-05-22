“Pude escapar”: George R.R. Martin cuenta cómo los libros le dieron forma a su infancia

Tom Richell
lunes 23 mayo 2022 00:28

George R.R. Martin habla sobre la importancia de la literatura en su vida

La lectura proporcionó un “escape” mientras crecía, dijo George R.R. Martin en el Festival Literario de Santa Fe.

“Tenía libros... y a través de los libros pude escapar”, comentó el autor mientras hablaba de su educación de clase trabajadora en Nueva Jersey.

“Fui a otros planetas y estrellas distantes”, comentó sobre la ciencia ficción, antes de hablar sobre su amor por Robert E. Howard y JRR Tolkien. “Me llevaron a la Edad Hiboria y la Tierra Media”.

The Independent es el socio de medios internacional del Festival Literario de Santa Fe. Para obtener más información sobre el festival, visita el sitio web del festival.

