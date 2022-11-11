Young ayuda a que Hawks derroten a 76ers

Trae Young aporta 26 puntos, Clint Capella añade 18, además de capturar 20 rebotes, y los Hawks de Atlanta se alejan en el tercer periodo para vencer 104-95 a los 76ers de Filadelfia

AP Noticias
viernes 11 noviembre 2022 03:55
76ERS-HAWKS
(AP)

Trae Young aportó 26 puntos, Clint Capella añadió 18, además de capturar 20 rebotes, y los Hawks de Atlanta se alejaron en el tercer periodo para vencer el jueves 104-95 a los 76ers de Filadelfia.

Joel Embiid lideró a Filadelfia con 26 unidades y 13 rebotes para conseguir su segundo doble doble, luego de perderse tres partidos por un resfriado.

Young y Capela lograron un par de encestes por cabeza durante un ataque de 12 puntos sin respuesta por parte de Atlanta para cerrar el tercer período. Los Hawks ganaban apenas por dos puntos, antes de tomar una delantera de 80-66 de cara al último cuarto.

Un triple del novato A.J. Griffin al inicio del cuarto período estiró a 89-74 la ventaja de Atlanta.

