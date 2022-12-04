Vikings se sostienen y superan por 27-22 a los Jets
Los Vikings de Minnesota se sostienen y superan por 27-22 a los Jets de Nueva York que intentaron incesantemente dar la vuelta
La atrapada para touchdown de Justin Jefferson cuando quedaban 8:33 minutos de juego le dio la suficiente ventaja a los Vikings de Minnesota para sostenerse y vencer por 27-22 el domingo a unos Jets de Nueva York que intentaron incesantemente dar la vuelta.
La intercepción de Camryn Bynum en la yarda uno a 10 segundos del final selló la victoria de los Vikings (10-2), que completaron la barrida de cuatro juegos en la División Este de la Conferencia Americana de manera emocionante.
Mike White, quien fue interceptado dos veces, completó 31 de 57 pases para 369 yardas en su segundo duelo como titular con los Jets (7-5). Anotó escabulléndose en una cuarta y gol desde la yarda uno para acercarse a cinco puntos a 6:45 del final, esto después de que la revisión del video revirtió la decisión inicial que quedó corto.
A 1:43 del final, White lanzó un pase incompleto de cuarta y gol en la yarda 1, después de que Braxton Berrios malabareó el balón y lo dejó caer. A los Jets les restaban tres tiempos fuera y recibieron el balón en la yarda 43 de Minnesota, pero debido a la presión sobre White no superaron la yarda 19.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.