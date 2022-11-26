Trail Blazers ganan 132-129 a Knicks en tiempo extra
Jerami Grant anota la cifra más alta de su carrera de 44 puntos, Anfernee Simons logra 38 unidades y los Trail Blazers de Portland se imponen 132-129 a los Knicks de Nueva York en tiempo extra
Jerami Grant anotó la cifra más alta de su carrera de 44 puntos, Anfernee Simons logró 38 unidades y los Trail Blazers de Portland se impusieron el viernes 132-129 a los Knicks de Nueva York en tiempo extra.
Con un triple, Simons puso a Portland arriba ocho unidades en el periodo extra y los Blazers defendieron la ventaja. Grant acertó sus 28 tiros libres, la cifra mas alta esta campaña en la NBA. Consiguió 21 tantos al hacer buenos 4 de seis lanzamientos en la prórroga.
Jusuf Nurkic terminó con 20 puntos, ocho rebotes y siete asistencias para la causa de los Blazers, que rompieron una racha de cuatro descalabros.
Jalen Brunson anotó 32 tantos y Julius Randle terminó con 23 para los Knicks, que han perdido tres de sus últimos cuatro encuentros. RJ Barrett aportó 19 puntos, 10 tableros y cinco asistencias.
Simons envió el partido a tiempo extra con un par de tiros libres para el empate 116-116 a nueve segundos del final del tiempo regular.
