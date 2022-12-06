Thunder se sobrepone a un déficit de 14 y supera a los Hawks
El Thunder de Oklahoma City se sobrepone a un déficit de 14 tantos en el tercer cuarto para vencer por 121-114 a los Hawks de Atlanta
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anotó 35 puntos, Josh Giddey encestó 12 de sus 17 unidades en el último periodo y el Thunder de Oklahoma City se sobrepuso a un déficit de 14 tantos en el tercer cuarto para vencer el lunes por 121-114 a los Hawks de Atlanta.
Dejounte Murray terminó con 24 puntos y Trae Young con 23 tantos y 10 asistencias por los Hawks (13-11), que han dejado escapar seis veces tras una ventaja de dobles dígitos esta campaña. Iniciaron esta noche empatados en la segunda posición en esa categoría.
Con su tercera victoria consecutiva, Oklahoma City (11-13) ha superado en puntos a sus tres rivales anteriores 106-68 en el cuarto periodo. El Thunder estaba abajo 88-84 antes de iniciar el último cuarto.
Con un triple de Giddey casi al inicio del cuarto, el Thunder se fue arriba por primera vez desde el primer periodo para colocar el marcador 91-90. No volvieron a estar en desventaja debido a que Gilgeous-Alexander, el tercer máximo anotador de la liga, continuó encestando tiros libres. Terminó con 12 tantos en el cuarto periodo y 15 de 15 tiros libres.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.