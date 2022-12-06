Thunder se sobrepone a un déficit de 14 y supera a los Hawks

El Thunder de Oklahoma City se sobrepone a un déficit de 14 tantos en el tercer cuarto para vencer por 121-114 a los Hawks de Atlanta

AP Noticias
martes 06 diciembre 2022 03:45
THUNDER-HAWKS
THUNDER-HAWKS
(AP)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anotó 35 puntos, Josh Giddey encestó 12 de sus 17 unidades en el último periodo y el Thunder de Oklahoma City se sobrepuso a un déficit de 14 tantos en el tercer cuarto para vencer el lunes por 121-114 a los Hawks de Atlanta.

Dejounte Murray terminó con 24 puntos y Trae Young con 23 tantos y 10 asistencias por los Hawks (13-11), que han dejado escapar seis veces tras una ventaja de dobles dígitos esta campaña. Iniciaron esta noche empatados en la segunda posición en esa categoría.

Con su tercera victoria consecutiva, Oklahoma City (11-13) ha superado en puntos a sus tres rivales anteriores 106-68 en el cuarto periodo. El Thunder estaba abajo 88-84 antes de iniciar el último cuarto.

Con un triple de Giddey casi al inicio del cuarto, el Thunder se fue arriba por primera vez desde el primer periodo para colocar el marcador 91-90. No volvieron a estar en desventaja debido a que Gilgeous-Alexander, el tercer máximo anotador de la liga, continuó encestando tiros libres. Terminó con 12 tantos en el cuarto periodo y 15 de 15 tiros libres.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in