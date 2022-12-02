Surcorea vence 2-1 a Portugal con gol en los descuentos
Hwang Hee-chan le dio esperanza a Corea del Sur en el Mundial al anotar en los descuentos el gol para la victoria 2-1 ante Portugal
Surcorea vence 2-1 a Portugal con gol en los descuentosShow all 3
Hwang Hee-chan le dio esperanza a Corea del Sur en el Mundial al anotar en los descuentos el gol para la victoria 2-1 ante Portugal el viernes.
Los surcoreanos quedaron esperando si el resultado les bastaba para clasificarse como segundos en el Grupo H.
Portugal se había clasificado de antemano y quedó primero en la llave.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.