Strus anota 31; Heat derrota a decaídos Hornets
Max Strus encesta 31 puntos, al atinar ocho triples, y el Heat de Miami estropea el retorno de LaMelo Ball a la alineación de Charlotte, al imponerse 132-115 sobre los Hornets
Max Strus encestó 31 puntos, al atinar ocho triples, y el Heat de Miami estropeó el retorno de LaMelo Ball a la alineación de Charlotte, al imponerse el sábado 132-115 sobre los Hornets.
Bam Adebayo sumó 24 puntos y 15 rebotes por el Heat, que barrió una serie de dos partidos en casa ante los Hornets e hilvanó triunfos apenas por segunda ocasión en lo que va de la campaña.
Charlotte sufrió su octava derrota al hilo, con lo que amplió la peor seguidilla vigente en la NBA.
Jimmy Butler totalizó 20 puntos, ocho asistencias y siete rebotes por Miami, mientras que Gabe Vincent terminó con 20 unidades. El Heat superó a Charlotte por 45-25 en el tercer cuarto, igualando el sexto periodo más productivo en la historia de Miami.
Ball finalizó con 15 puntos, seis asistencias y seis rebotes en 28 minutos. Debutó en esta campaña luego de perderse los primeros 13 partidos por un esguince de tobillo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.