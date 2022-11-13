Strus anota 31; Heat derrota a decaídos Hornets

Max Strus encesta 31 puntos, al atinar ocho triples, y el Heat de Miami estropea el retorno de LaMelo Ball a la alineación de Charlotte, al imponerse 132-115 sobre los Hornets

AP Noticias
domingo 13 noviembre 2022 04:02
HORNETS-HEAT
HORNETS-HEAT
(AP)

Max Strus encestó 31 puntos, al atinar ocho triples, y el Heat de Miami estropeó el retorno de LaMelo Ball a la alineación de Charlotte, al imponerse el sábado 132-115 sobre los Hornets.

Bam Adebayo sumó 24 puntos y 15 rebotes por el Heat, que barrió una serie de dos partidos en casa ante los Hornets e hilvanó triunfos apenas por segunda ocasión en lo que va de la campaña.

Charlotte sufrió su octava derrota al hilo, con lo que amplió la peor seguidilla vigente en la NBA.

Jimmy Butler totalizó 20 puntos, ocho asistencias y siete rebotes por Miami, mientras que Gabe Vincent terminó con 20 unidades. El Heat superó a Charlotte por 45-25 en el tercer cuarto, igualando el sexto periodo más productivo en la historia de Miami.

Ball finalizó con 15 puntos, seis asistencias y seis rebotes en 28 minutos. Debutó en esta campaña luego de perderse los primeros 13 partidos por un esguince de tobillo.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in