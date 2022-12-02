Pulisic se recupera bien y podría jugar ante Holanda
Christian Pulisic va por buen camino en su recuperación y podría jugar cuando Estados Unidos enfrente el sábado a Holanda por los octavos de final del Mundial de Qatar
Christian Pulisic va por buen camino en su recuperación y podría jugar cuando Estados Unidos enfrente el sábado a Holanda por los octavos de final del Mundial de Qatar.
Pulisic salió al medio tiempo el partido del martes ante Irán, en el cierre de la fase de grupos, al lesionarse un hueso pélvico tras un choque con el arquero a los 38 minutos.
Los estadounidenses prevalecieron 1-0 para clasificarse a la segunda ronda.
“Se ve bastante bien, pero tendremos que observarlo más tarde en el campo para poder confirmar eso”, dijo el técnico estadounidense Gregg Berhalter antes del entrenamiento del viernes.
Pulisic, de 24 años, fue llevado al hospital al medio tiempo de ese encuentro y luego regresó al hotel del equipo para participar en los festejos. Pulisic dijo el jueves que se sentía mejor y que planeaba entrenar.
El delantero Josh Sargent dejó el partido ante Irán a los 77 minutos luego de lesionarse el tobillo derecho al disputar un balón con Majid Hosseini.
“Él es otro jugador que vamos a evaluar en la práctica. Vamos a ver cómo se encuentra”, agregó Berhalter sobre Sargent. “Con Christian tenemos esperanzas, aunque con él son un poco menores. ... En esta etapa, es momento de darlo todo. Si puedes sobreponerte, hay que hacerlo. Estoy seguro de que él tiene esa mentalidad”.
Haji Wright y Jesús Ferreira son los otros delanteros en el equipo estadounidense. Sargent fue titular ante Gales e Irán, mientras que Wright lo hizo ante Inglaterra.
