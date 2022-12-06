Pelé apoya a Brasil desde el hospital
Pelé, actualmente internado por una infección pulmonar, desea suerte a la selección de Brasil en la Copa del Mundo
Pelé dijo que apoyaría el lunes a la selección brasileña en su partido ante Corea del Sur desde el hospital donde se encuentra internado por una infección respiratoria agravada por el COVID-19.
“En 1958, yo caminaba por las calles pensando en cumplir la promesa que le hice a mi padre", escribió el astro en Twitter, junto a una fotografía que lo muestra cuando tenía 17 años. “Sé que hoy muchos hicieron promesas parecidas y van también en busca de su primera Copa del Mundo. Miraré el partido desde el hospital y estaré apoyando mucho a cada uno de ustedes. ¡Buena suerte!”.
El exfutbolista de 82 años fue internado el martes, pero no corre un riesgo inminente de muerte, informaron la víspera varios familiares.
Pelé, único futbolista en ganar tres veces el Mundial, se somete además a una quimioterapia como parte de su lucha contra el cáncer. Se espera que se le dé de alta del hospital Albert Einstein en Sao Paulo una vez que se recupere de la infección respiratoria, aunque ninguno de sus allegados ni las fuentes del hospital saben cuándo le darán la alta.
