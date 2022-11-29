Neymar se perderá el tercer partido de la fase de grupos
Neymar no jugará el último partido de la fase de grupos de Mundial de Qatar contra Camerún debido a su lesión de tobillo, dice el médico de la selección brasileña
Neymar no jugará el último partido de la fase de grupos de Mundial de Qatar debido a su lesión de tobillo, informó el médico de la selección brasileña el martes.
Rodrigo Lasmar explicó que el delantero no estará recuperado para enfrentar a Camerún por el Grupo G el viernes.
Neymar tampoco estuvo el lunes contra Suiza. Brasil selló su pase a octavos con una victoria por 1-0.
El delantero del Paris Saint-Germain, de 30 años, que se lesionó en el primer partido contra Serbia, fue el único que no acudió al estadio 974 para el encuentro con Suiza. Se quedó tratándose en el hotel.
Según Lasmar, Neymar tuvo fiebre el lunes, pero “estaba bajo control” y no afectó a su tratamiento para el tobillo derecho.
El lateral derecho Danilo, que también sufrió una lesión en el tobillo, y el lateral izquierdo Alex Sandro, quien abandonó el encuentro del lunes con una lesión muscular, tampoco podrán jugar frente a Camerún, añadió el doctor.
