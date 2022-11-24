Neymar se lesiona tobillo en victoria de Brasil
El astro brasileño Neymar acaba con hielo en un tobillo y se le ve llorando en el banquillo tras ser sustituido en la victoria 2-0 ante Serbia en el Mundial de Qatar
El astro brasileño Neymar acabó con hielo en el tobillo derecho y se le vio llorando en el banquillo el jueves tras ser sustituido en la victoria 2-0 ante Serbia en el Mundial de Qatar.
Dio la impresión que el delantero sufrió la lesión tras una dura entrada de Nikola Milenkovic durante un contragolpe en el segundo tiempo. Estuvo renqueante por un rato, pero siguió jugando hasta que se ordenó su reemplazo a los 79 minutos.
Se le vio llorando en el banquillo mientras los médicos de Brasil le daban tratamiento los últimos minutos del partido en el estadio Lusail. El tobillo del atacante del París Saint-Germain lucía muy inflamado.
