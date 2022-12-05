Croacia avanza a cuartos tras vencer a Japón por penales

El arquero croata Dominik Livakovic ataja tres remates para llevar a su selección al triunfo 3-1 sobre Japón en la tanda de penales y darle el pase a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial

Steve Douglas
lunes 05 diciembre 2022 18:23

Croacia avanza a cuartos tras vencer a Japón por penales

MUNDIAL JAPÓN CROACIA

El arquero croata Dominik Livakovic atajó tres remates para llevar el lunes a su selección al triunfo 3-1 sobre Japón en la tanda de penales y darle el pase a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial.

Mario Pasalic convirtió el penal decisivo para Croacia tras un empate 1-1 al cabo de los 90 minutos reglamentarios y los 30 de prórroga.

