Croacia avanza a cuartos tras vencer a Japón por penales
El arquero croata Dominik Livakovic ataja tres remates para llevar a su selección al triunfo 3-1 sobre Japón en la tanda de penales y darle el pase a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial
El arquero croata Dominik Livakovic atajó tres remates para llevar el lunes a su selección al triunfo 3-1 sobre Japón en la tanda de penales y darle el pase a los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial.
Mario Pasalic convirtió el penal decisivo para Croacia tras un empate 1-1 al cabo de los 90 minutos reglamentarios y los 30 de prórroga.
