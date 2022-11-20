Mundial 2022 - en vivo: Comienza el primer partido entre Ecuador vs. Qatar

Comienza el Mundial 2022 entre Qatar y Ecuador

Diego Pineda
domingo 20 noviembre 2022 16:10
(REUTERS)

Qatar y Ecuador se enfentan en el Grupo A del Mundial de Qatar. El partido inaugural del torneo suele ser un momento de celebración cuando comienza el festival del fútbol, pero con Qatar 2022 acosado por la controversia en torno a una letanía de temas, incluido el historial de derechos humanos del país anfitrión y la actitud hacia los derechos LGBTQ+, esta Copa del Mundo se siente diferente.

Después de 12 años de preparación, todas las miradas estarán puestas en el debut de Qatar en una Copa del Mundo cuando el país anfitrión comience el torneo. Aunque pueden carecer de nombres estelares, Qatar es el campeón de la Copa Asiática y se dirige a la Copa del Mundo con un equipo organizado y bien entrenado.

Ecuador, mientras tanto, tomó un lugar sorprendente para Qatar en las competitivas eliminatorias sudamericanas. Ecuador es un equipo joven y dinámico, como lo demuestra el mediocampista del Brighton, Moisés Caicedo. Querrán presionar tanto a Senegal como a Holanda antes de su primer partido en el Grupo A mañana.

