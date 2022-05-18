¿Leo Messi jugaría en el Inter Miami en el 2023?
El astro del fútbol mundial Leo Messi no termina de acomodarse en Paris , cuando cibernautas estuvieron rumorando que “La Pulga” podría estar en negociaciones con el Inter Miami para llegar a jugar a la ciudad del sol en 2023. Pero todo son simples especulaciones según lo declararon los agentes de la estrella argentina que han desmentido tener un acuerdo con el club. Aparentemente unas fotos que publicó David Beckham, copropietario del equipo, dispararon las alarmas entre fanáticos que quieren ver a Messi algún día en la MLS.
