Las luces del estadio 974 parpadean durante el Brasil-Suiza

Las luces del estadio 974 se atenúan dramáticamente justo antes del descanso durante el partido del Grupo G del Mundial entre Brasil y Suiza

Associated Press
lunes 28 noviembre 2022 17:21
DEP-FUT MUNDIAL ESTADIO 974-LUCES
DEP-FUT MUNDIAL ESTADIO 974-LUCES
(AP)

Las luces del estadio 974 se atenuaron dramáticamente justo antes del descanso durante el partido del Grupo G del Mundial que enfrentó a Brasil y Suiza el lunes.

Brasil estaba a punto de cobrar un saque de esquina cuando las luces de la cancha se atenuaron lo suficiente para parar el juego. Las luces volvieron a funcionar con normalidad en cuestión de segundos y el partido se reanudó.

El estadio 974 recibe su nombre del código telefónico internacional de Qatar y es también el número de contenedores de mercancías que cubren su fachada.

La chancha está cerca del puerto de Doha y se desmantelará tras el torneo.

