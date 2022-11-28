Las luces del estadio 974 parpadean durante el Brasil-Suiza
Las luces del estadio 974 se atenúan dramáticamente justo antes del descanso durante el partido del Grupo G del Mundial entre Brasil y Suiza
Las luces del estadio 974 se atenuaron dramáticamente justo antes del descanso durante el partido del Grupo G del Mundial que enfrentó a Brasil y Suiza el lunes.
Brasil estaba a punto de cobrar un saque de esquina cuando las luces de la cancha se atenuaron lo suficiente para parar el juego. Las luces volvieron a funcionar con normalidad en cuestión de segundos y el partido se reanudó.
El estadio 974 recibe su nombre del código telefónico internacional de Qatar y es también el número de contenedores de mercancías que cubren su fachada.
La chancha está cerca del puerto de Doha y se desmantelará tras el torneo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.