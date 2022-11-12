Knicks resisten y vencen a Pistons
RJ Barrett anota 30 puntos, Jalen Brunson añade 26 y los Knicks de Nueva York resisten para vencer 121-112 a los Pistons de Detroit
RJ Barrett anotó 30 puntos, Jalen Brunson añadió 26 y los Knicks de Nueva York resistieron para vencer el viernes 121-112 a los Pistons de Detroit.
Julius Randle colaboró con 21 puntos a la causa de los Knicks, que han ganado dos de sus últimos tres partidos.
Bojan Bogdanovic anotó 25 unidades y Alec Burks añadió 17 por los Pistons, que han caído en cinco de sus últimos seis compromisos. Detroit tiene ahora una foja de 0-7 como visitante.
Los Pistons se acercaron a 101-95 cuando restaban 7:02 minutos del cuarto periodo. Un salto y un par de tiros libres de Bogdanovic colocó el marcador 114-110 con 1:42 minutos por jugar.
Barrett convirtió un par de tiros libres. Un triple de Quentin Grimes a 40 segundos de la finalización dejó el partido 119-110 para asegurar el triunfo neoyorquino.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.