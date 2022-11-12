Knicks resisten y vencen a Pistons

RJ Barrett anota 30 puntos, Jalen Brunson añade 26 y los Knicks de Nueva York resisten para vencer 121-112 a los Pistons de Detroit

AP Noticias
sábado 12 noviembre 2022 04:57
PISTONS-KNICKS
(AP)

RJ Barrett anotó 30 puntos, Jalen Brunson añadió 26 y los Knicks de Nueva York resistieron para vencer el viernes 121-112 a los Pistons de Detroit.

Julius Randle colaboró con 21 puntos a la causa de los Knicks, que han ganado dos de sus últimos tres partidos.

Bojan Bogdanovic anotó 25 unidades y Alec Burks añadió 17 por los Pistons, que han caído en cinco de sus últimos seis compromisos. Detroit tiene ahora una foja de 0-7 como visitante.

Los Pistons se acercaron a 101-95 cuando restaban 7:02 minutos del cuarto periodo. Un salto y un par de tiros libres de Bogdanovic colocó el marcador 114-110 con 1:42 minutos por jugar.

Barrett convirtió un par de tiros libres. Un triple de Quentin Grimes a 40 segundos de la finalización dejó el partido 119-110 para asegurar el triunfo neoyorquino.

