Kings arrollan a Nets 153-121 para su cuarto triunfo seguido
Terence Davis anota 31 puntos y propicia un gran segundo cuarto que ayudó a Kings a superar 153-121 a Nets para su cuarta victoria consecutiva
Terence Davis anotó 31 puntos y propició un gran segundo cuarto que ayudó a los Kings de Sacramento a superar el martes 153-121 a los Nets de Nueva Jersey para su cuarta victoria consecutiva.
Kevin Huerter aportó 19 tantos y Domantas Sabonis sumó 17 en el juego de mayor anotación de los Kings en casi 30 años. Sacramento ha ganado siete de sus últimos nueve partidos tras un inicio de 0-4 en la primera temporada de Mike Brown en la banca.
Kevin Durant fue el mejor de Brooklyn con 27 unidades pero su defensa no pudo responder ante Sacramento. Los 153 tantos en contra fueron su peor resultado en un juego regular en la historia de los Nets.
El partido, que se emitió en la televisión nacional, era muy esperado en Sacramento ya que los Kings no suelen tener esa oportunidad. Y la aprovecharon al máximo, con una actuación dominante impulsada por un impresionante parcial de 27-4 en el segundo cuarto.
