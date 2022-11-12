Johnson comanda a Spurs en triunfo sobre Bucks
Keldon Johnson anota 29 puntos y los Spurs de San Antonio le ponen fin a su racha de cinco derrotas, al imponerse a los vapuleados Bucks de Milwaukee 111-93
Keldon Johnson anotó 29 puntos y los Spurs de San Antonio le pusieron fin a su racha de cinco derrotas el viernes, al imponerse a los vapuleados Bucks de Milwaukee por 111-93.
Devin Vassell terminó con 22 puntos por San Antonio, que no ganaba desde el 30 de octubre. Jakob Poeltl añadió 15 unidades y 10 rebotes.
Milwaukee jugó sin Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles ni A.J. Green, debido a temas de salud.
Jevon Carter consiguió 21 puntos por los Bucks y Brook López aportó 19. Bobby Portis terminó con 16 y 12 rebotes.
San Antonio atinó 12 de 31 triples, incluidos 5 de 8 de Johnson. Los Spurs también superaron a los Bucks en rompimientos rápidos, sosteniendo una ventaja de 21-0.
Los Spurs superaron 28-17 a los Bucks en el cuarto periodo. Johnson embocó un triple y un jumper para poner el marcador 101-83 con 4:39 por jugar.
San Antonio dominó en la pintura temprano con Antetokounmpo en la banca por segundo partido seguido debido a una molestia en la rodilla izquierda.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.