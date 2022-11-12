Johnson comanda a Spurs en triunfo sobre Bucks

Keldon Johnson anota 29 puntos y los Spurs de San Antonio le ponen fin a su racha de cinco derrotas, al imponerse a los vapuleados Bucks de Milwaukee 111-93

AP Noticias
sábado 12 noviembre 2022 04:13
DEP-BAS BUCKS-SPURS
DEP-BAS BUCKS-SPURS
(AP)

Keldon Johnson anotó 29 puntos y los Spurs de San Antonio le pusieron fin a su racha de cinco derrotas el viernes, al imponerse a los vapuleados Bucks de Milwaukee por 111-93.

Devin Vassell terminó con 22 puntos por San Antonio, que no ganaba desde el 30 de octubre. Jakob Poeltl añadió 15 unidades y 10 rebotes.

Milwaukee jugó sin Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles ni A.J. Green, debido a temas de salud.

Jevon Carter consiguió 21 puntos por los Bucks y Brook López aportó 19. Bobby Portis terminó con 16 y 12 rebotes.

San Antonio atinó 12 de 31 triples, incluidos 5 de 8 de Johnson. Los Spurs también superaron a los Bucks en rompimientos rápidos, sosteniendo una ventaja de 21-0.

Relacionados

Los Spurs superaron 28-17 a los Bucks en el cuarto periodo. Johnson embocó un triple y un jumper para poner el marcador 101-83 con 4:39 por jugar.

San Antonio dominó en la pintura temprano con Antetokounmpo en la banca por segundo partido seguido debido a una molestia en la rodilla izquierda.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in