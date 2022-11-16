Jazz cae ante Knicks, sufre tercera derrota consecutiva
Los Knicks de Nueva York superan por 118-111 al Jazz de Utah que sufre su tercera derrota consecutiva y la primera en casa esta temporada
Jalen Brunson sumó 25 puntos y ocho asistencias y los Knicks de Nueva York vencieron el martes por 118-111 al Jazz de Utah que sufrió su primera derrota en casa esta temporada.
Cam Reddish anotó 19 tantos, R.J. Barrett agregó 18 y Julius Randle 15 por los Knicks, que encestaron el 47% de sus tiros de campo en su tercera victoria fuera de casa esta campaña.
Kelly Olynyk tuvo 27 unidades y 10 rebotes para liderar al Jazz. Jordan Clarkson terminó con 15 puntos y Malik Beasley tuvo 14 para que el Jazz ligara su tercera derrota. Utah había ganado seis duelos consecutivos en casa.
El Jazz llegó a estar arriba 80-73 casi al final del tercer periodo después de que Beasley anotó tres veces como parte de una racha de 16-7. Pero Utah comenzó a rezagarse en el cuarto periodo y tuvo problemas para mantener un ritmo alto ante la defensa de Nueva York.
