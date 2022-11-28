Jacobs corre para un TD de 86 yardas y Raiders ganan
Josh Jacobs corre 86 yardas para anotar un touchdown al final del encuentro y los Raiders de Las Vegas ganan en tiempo extra por segunda semana consecutiva
Josh Jacobs corrió 86 yardas para anotar un touchdown al final del encuentro y los Raiders de Las Vegas ganaron en tiempo extra por segunda semana consecutiva, superando por 40-34 a los Seahawks de Seattle el domingo.
Jacobs terminó con un récord de franquicia de 229 yardas por tierra y dos anotaciones. Además sumó seis atrapadas para 74 yardas, sus 303 yardas desde el scrimmage fueron la mayor cantidad en la historia de la franquicia y la séptima mayor cantidad en la NFL en la era del Super Bowl.
Jacobs nunca había corrido más de 28 yardas para una anotación y su extraordinaria carrera recordó al touchdown por tierra sin ser tocado que logró Bo Jackson hace décadas ante los Seahawks en el Kingdome.
Las Vegas (4-7) terminó con 283 yardas por tierra y un total de 576 yardas, la tercera mayor cantidad que han permitido los Seahawks (6-5) en su historia. Seattle cayó un juego detrás de San Francisco en la División Oeste de la Conferencia Nacional.
