Ingresos de FIFA alcanzan 7.500 millones en ciclo de Qatar
La FIFA factura una cifra récord de 7.500 millones de dólares en ingresos correspondientes al ciclo de cuatro años por los acuerdos comerciales relacionados a la Copa Mundial de 2022 en Qatar
La FIFA facturó una cifra récord de 7.500 millones de dólares en ingresos correspondientes al ciclo de cuatro años por los acuerdos comerciales relacionados a la Copa Mundial de 2022 en Qatar.
La entidad rectora del fútbol presentó el domingo el informe de ingresos a los presidentes de sus más de 200 federaciones miembro. La cifra excedió por 1.000 millones el monto acumulado durante el ciclo comercial del Mundial 2018 en Rusia.
Los acuerdos comerciales con el país anfitrión apuntalaron los ingresos adicionales. Qatar Energy firmó como uno de los patrocinadores principales, mientras que el banco qatarí QNB y la telefónica Ooredoo pactaron para quedar en la tercera categoría.
Se firmaron más contratos por los derechos audiovisuales de este Mundial en 2011 durante la presidencia de Joseph Blatter en acuerdos por dos torneos que incluyeron las citas de Rusia y Qatar.
