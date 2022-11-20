Ingresos de FIFA alcanzan 7.500 millones en ciclo de Qatar

La FIFA factura una cifra récord de 7.500 millones de dólares en ingresos correspondientes al ciclo de cuatro años por los acuerdos comerciales relacionados a la Copa Mundial de 2022 en Qatar

Graham Dunbar
domingo 20 noviembre 2022 09:46
MUNDIAL FIFA
MUNDIAL FIFA
(AP)

La FIFA facturó una cifra récord de 7.500 millones de dólares en ingresos correspondientes al ciclo de cuatro años por los acuerdos comerciales relacionados a la Copa Mundial de 2022 en Qatar.

La entidad rectora del fútbol presentó el domingo el informe de ingresos a los presidentes de sus más de 200 federaciones miembro. La cifra excedió por 1.000 millones el monto acumulado durante el ciclo comercial del Mundial 2018 en Rusia.

Los acuerdos comerciales con el país anfitrión apuntalaron los ingresos adicionales. Qatar Energy firmó como uno de los patrocinadores principales, mientras que el banco qatarí QNB y la telefónica Ooredoo pactaron para quedar en la tercera categoría.

Se firmaron más contratos por los derechos audiovisuales de este Mundial en 2011 durante la presidencia de Joseph Blatter en acuerdos por dos torneos que incluyeron las citas de Rusia y Qatar.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in