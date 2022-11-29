Inglaterra despacha 3-0 a Gales y se clasifica como primero

Marcus Rashford y Phil Foden aprovechan la titularidad al anotar los goles con los que Inglaterra superó 3-0 a Gales para catapultarles a los octavos de final como primeros del Grupo B

James Robson
martes 29 noviembre 2022 21:09





Marcus Rashford y Phil Foden aprovecharon la titularidad al anotar los goles con los que Inglaterra superó el martes 3-0 a Gales para catapultarles a los octavos de final como primeros del Grupo B.

El técnico de Inglaterra Gareth Southgate optó por poner a ambos jugadores en su once titular en el cierre de la fase de grupos y respondieron con los tres goles — dos por cuenta de Rashford y el otro de Foden.

Inglaterra tendrá como siguiente oponente a Senegal el domingo. Gales quedó en la última posición de la llave y se despidió tras su primer Mundial desde 1958.

