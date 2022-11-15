Hornets supera al Magic, pone fin a racha de 8 derrotas

Los Hornets de Charlotte ponen fin a una racha de ocho derrotas al vencer por 112-105 al Magic de Orlando

AP Noticias
martes 15 noviembre 2022 02:59
(AP)

LaMelo Ball sumó 17 puntos y nueve asistencias y los Hornets de Charlotte pusieron fin a una racha de ocho derrotas al vencer por 112-105 al Magic de Orlando el lunes.

Siete jugadores de Charlotte encestaron en dobles dígitos, incluyendo todos los titulares. Mason Plumlee firmó 18 tantos y 10 rebotes. Terry Rozier contó con 17 unidades y Kelly Oubre Jr. con 16.

Franz Wagner tuvo 23 puntos y Wendell Carter Jr. agregó 20 para Orlando, pero el Magic perdió 22 veces el balón.

Ball, quien se perdió la derrota de los Hornets 113-93 ante Orlando el mes pasado debido a un esguince en el tobillo, disputó apenas su segundo encuentro de la campaña tras perderse los primeros 13.

Bol Bol y Chuma Okeke anotaron dos triples cada uno para que Orlando intentara dar la vuelta, pero no se acercaron a menos de siete puntos.

Gracias a los 13 balones perdidos del Magic, Charlotte dominó la primera mitad y se fue al descanso arriba 58-45 a pesar de que encestaron sólo 3 de 17 intentos de tiros de tres.

