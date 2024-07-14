Holandés Zirkzee firma con el Manchester United hasta el 2029

El delantero holandés Joshua Zirkzee se unió al Manchester United el domingo proveniente del Bologna por una cifra reportada en 47 millones de dólares.

Zirkzee, quien fue parte de la selección holandesa en el Campeonato Europeo, firmó un acuerdo hasta junio del 2029 con una opción para un año más.

Zirkzee, de 23 años, fue el máximo goleador del Bologna la campaña anterior y ayudó al equipo italiano a clasificar a la Liga de Campeones por primera vez en su historia.

Competirá por la posición con el delantero Rasmus Hojlund, después de que Anthony Martial dejó al equipo al final

Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee joined Manchester United from Bologna on Sunday for a fee worth a reported $47 million.

Zirkzee, who was in the Dutch squad at the European Championship, signed a contract until June 2029 with the option of a further year.

The 23-year-old Zirkzee was Bologna’s top scorer last season to help the Italian team qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

He will provide competition for striker Rasmus Hojlund, with Anthony Martial having left United at the end of last season after his contract expired.