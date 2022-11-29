Holanda vence a Qatar 2-0 y pasa a octavos como primera
Holanda da la puntilla a la peor actuación de una anfitriona en un Mundial y avanza a octavos de final como primeros de grupo tras derrotar a Qatar 2-0
Holanda dio la puntilla a la peor actuación de una anfitriona en un Mundial.
Los holandeses avanzaron a octavos de final como primeros de grupo tras derrotar a Qatar 2-0 el martes. Los qataríes, que habían quedado eliminados en la jornada anterior, son los primeros anfitriones en perder todos sus partidos en la máxima cita del fútbol.
Cody Gakpo adelantó a Holanda a mitad de la primera parte con su tercer gol en otros tantos partidos y Frenkie de Jong selló la victoria cinco minutos después de la reanudación.
