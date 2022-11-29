Holanda vence a Qatar 2-0 y pasa a octavos como primera

Holanda da la puntilla a la peor actuación de una anfitriona en un Mundial y avanza a octavos de final como primeros de grupo tras derrotar a Qatar 2-0

Andrew Dampf
martes 29 noviembre 2022 16:58

Holanda vence a Qatar 2-0 y pasa a octavos como primera

MUNDIAL HOLANDA-QATAR

Holanda dio la puntilla a la peor actuación de una anfitriona en un Mundial.

Los holandeses avanzaron a octavos de final como primeros de grupo tras derrotar a Qatar 2-0 el martes. Los qataríes, que habían quedado eliminados en la jornada anterior, son los primeros anfitriones en perder todos sus partidos en la máxima cita del fútbol.

Cody Gakpo adelantó a Holanda a mitad de la primera parte con su tercer gol en otros tantos partidos y Frenkie de Jong selló la victoria cinco minutos después de la reanudación.

