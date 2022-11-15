Heat da la vuelta al final y supera a los Suns

Con un par de tiros libres de Bam Adebayo, el Heat de Miami toma la ventaja definitiva a 35 segundos del final y supera 113-112 a los Suns de Phoenix tras llegar a estar abajo por 13 unidades en el cuarto periodo

AP Noticias
martes 15 noviembre 2022 03:39
SUNS-HEAT
SUNS-HEAT
(AP)

Bam Adebayo anotó 30 puntos, incluyendo un par de tiros libres y con lo que Miami se fue al frente definitivamente a 35 segundos del final. El Heat dio la vuelta tras un déficit de 13 unidades en el cuarto periodo y venció el lunes por 113-112 a los Suns de Phoenix.

Phoenix tuvo tres tiros para la victoria en su última posesión —Cameron Payne falló un tiro de bandeja, Devin Booker un tiro a la distancia que bloqueó Jimmy Butler y Booker intentó un triple, pero quedó cortó.

Butler terminó con 16 tantos, 13 rebotes y siete asistencias por Miami. Caleb Martin y Kyle Lowry sumaron 15 cada uno por Miami, que vuelve a estar con marca de .500 con 7-7.

Booker lideró a los Suns con 25 unidades, Duane Washington Jr. agregó 21. Deandre Ayton terminó con 16 puntos y 12 tablas por Phoenix, que tuvo sólo cuatro intentos de tiros libres por 25 de Miami.

El Heat anotó 22 de 25 de los tiros desde la línea. Fue su 13mo encuentro en el que encestan al menos el 80% —extendiendo el récord de franquicia.

