Frappart hace historia como primera árbitro en un Mundial
La árbitro francesa Stéphanie Frappart se convierte en la primera mujer en dirigir un partido de la Copa Mundail de hombres al pitar el inicio del partido entre Alemania y Costa Rica
La árbitro francesa Stéphanie Frappart se convirtió en la primera mujer en dirigir un partido de la Copa Mundail de hombres al pitar el jueves el inicio del partido entre Alemania y Costa Rica.
Frappart fue acompañada por dos mujeres — la brasileña Neuza Back y la mexicana Karen Díaz Medina — para completar una terna femenina en la cancha.
La estadonidense Kathryn Nesbitt también trabajó en el estadio Al Bayt como la coordinadora de la cabina del videoarbitraje.
Otras dos mujeres, Salima Mukansanga, de Ruanda, y Yoshimi Yamashita, de Japón, están en la lista de la FIFA para arbitrar partidos en el Mundial.
Frappart ya había participado antes en el torneo como cuarto árbitro.
La francesa, de 38 años, se ha establecido en el fútbol masculino por el órgano rector del fútbol europeo, la UEFA, y en su país. Ya arbitró partidos masculinos de la fase de clasificación del Mundial y de la Liga de Campeones, así como la final de la Copa de Francia de este año. También dirigió la final de la Copa Mundial Femenina de 2019.
