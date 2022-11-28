Fan con bandera arcoíris irrumpe en partido del Mundial
Un aficionado irrumpió en la cancha con la bandera del arcoíris durante el partido entre Portugal y Uruguay en el Mundial, luciendo una camiseta azul de Superman con la frase “SALVEN A UCRANIA”
Los agentes de seguridad persiguieron al individuo, que dejó caer la bandera en el césped antes de que le sacaran de la cancha. El árbitro recogió la bandera y la puso a un costado, donde quedó por unos instantes hasta que un empleado se la llevó.
La parte trasera de la camiseta también llevaba estampada una frase: “RESPETO PARA LAS MUJERES IRANÍES”.
Durante la primera semana del torneo, siete selecciones de Europa intentaron infructuosamente lucir un brazalete con la frase “One Love” durante los partidos. Además, algunos hinchas se quejaron de que nos le permitían llevar prendas con los colores del arcoíris, símbolo de los derechos LGBTQ, al ingresar a los estadios del emirato musulmán.
