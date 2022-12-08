El Jazz se impone a los Warriors liderado por Fontecchio

Simone Fontecchio hace una clavada cuando quedaban 1,4 segundos tras un robo de Nickeil Alexander-Walker y el Jazz de Utah se impone 124-124 a los Warriors de Golden State en un duelo entre equipos plagados de bajas

Associated Press
jueves 08 diciembre 2022 05:21
(AP)

Simone Fontecchio hizo una clavada cuando quedaban 1,4 segundos tras un robo de Nickeil Alexander-Walker y el Jazz de Utah se impuso 124-124 a los Warriors de Golden State en un duelo entre equipos plagados de bajas.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green y Andrew Wiggins se quedaron en la banca de Golden State, mientras que Utah jugó sin Lauri Markkanen y Mike Conley. Curry se perdió el juego por dolor en el tobillo izquierdo, Green tiene molestias en la cadera izquierda y Andrew Wiggins una distensión en el abductor derecho. Para Utah, Markkanen estaba enfermo y Conley se había lastimado la rodilla izquierda.

Fontecchio terminó con un récord personal de 18 puntos. El novato italiano, que cumplirá 27 el lunes, encestó cuatro triples.

Jordan Poole igualó su récord de temporada con 36 puntos para Golden State, mientras que Jonathan Kuminga batió su mejor marca del año con 24.

Klay Thompson añadió 22 para los Warriors.

Walker Kessler, otro jugador de primer año, tuvo su primera noche como titular para el Jazz y aportó 10 puntos, 12 rebotes y cinco bloqueos, su mejor marca hasta ahora.

