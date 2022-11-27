¿Donde fue el arquero marroquí? Bounou desaparece tras himno

El portero de Marruecos Yassine Bounou desaparece misteriosamente antes del inicio del partido del Grupo F del Mundial que enfrentó a su país con Bélgica

Gerald Imray
domingo 27 noviembre 2022 14:49
DEP-FUT MUNDIAL MARRUECOS-ARQUERO
DEP-FUT MUNDIAL MARRUECOS-ARQUERO
(AP)

El portero de Marruecos Yassine Bounou desapareció misteriosamente antes del inicio del partido del Grupo F del Mundial que enfrentó a su país con Bélgica el domingo.

Bounou estaba anunciado en el once inicial, saltó al campo con sus compañeros y cantó el himno marroquí, como de costumbre, antes del saque inicial. Pero, cuando el balón echó a andar, la meta de los norteafricanos estaba custodiada por el suplente Monir El Kajoui.

Aunque ni el equipo ni los árbitros en el estadio Al Thumama ofrecieron una explicación de inmediato, la televisora marroquí 2M dijo en su cuenta de Twitter que Bounou se había sentido indispuesto justo antes del pitido inicial y pidió ser reemplazado.

Bounou, de 31 años y nacido en Canadá, es el portero titular de Marruecos y del Sevilla. En el primer juego de la fase de grupos, mantuvo su puerta a cero en el empate sin goles contra Croacia.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in