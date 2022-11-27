¿Donde fue el arquero marroquí? Bounou desaparece tras himno
El portero de Marruecos Yassine Bounou desapareció misteriosamente antes del inicio del partido del Grupo F del Mundial que enfrentó a su país con Bélgica el domingo.
Bounou estaba anunciado en el once inicial, saltó al campo con sus compañeros y cantó el himno marroquí, como de costumbre, antes del saque inicial. Pero, cuando el balón echó a andar, la meta de los norteafricanos estaba custodiada por el suplente Monir El Kajoui.
Aunque ni el equipo ni los árbitros en el estadio Al Thumama ofrecieron una explicación de inmediato, la televisora marroquí 2M dijo en su cuenta de Twitter que Bounou se había sentido indispuesto justo antes del pitido inicial y pidió ser reemplazado.
Bounou, de 31 años y nacido en Canadá, es el portero titular de Marruecos y del Sevilla. En el primer juego de la fase de grupos, mantuvo su puerta a cero en el empate sin goles contra Croacia.
