Doncic y Hardaway se unen para triunfo de Mavs sobre Knicks

Luka Doncic anota 30 puntos, Tim Hardaway agrega 28 puntos contra su antiguo equipo y los Mavericks de Dallas vencen a los Knicks de Nueva York 121-100

Pat Pickens
sábado 03 diciembre 2022 21:57
KNICKS-MAVERICKS
(AP)

Luka Doncic tuvo 30 puntos, Tim Hardaway agregó 28 puntos contra su antiguo equipo y los Mavericks de Dallas vencieron a los Knicks de Nueva York 121-100 el sábado.

Spencer Dinwiddie anotó 17 puntos para Dallas, que superó a Nueva York 69-41 en la segunda mitad para su segunda victoria en siete partidos.

Julius Randle encabezó a los Knicks con 24 puntos e Immanuel Quickle añadió 23. El principal anotador Jalen Brunson tuvo 13 puntos en su primer partido contra Dallas desde que firmó contrato con los Knicks el 12 de julio. Nueva York ha perdido seis de sus últimos ocho partidos.

