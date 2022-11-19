De la mano de Curry y Wiggins, Warriors derrotan a Knicks

Stephen Curry tiene 24 puntos, 10 asistencias y seis rebotes, Andrew Wiggins añade 20 unidades con siete rebotes, y los Warriors de Golden State se imponen 111-101 a los Knicks de Nueva York

Associated Press
sábado 19 noviembre 2022 06:03
(AP)

Stephen Curry tuvo 24 puntos, 10 asistencias y seis rebotes, Andrew Wiggins añadió 20 unidades con siete rebotes, y los Warriors de Golden State se impusieron el viernes 111-101 a los Knicks de Nueva York.

Klay Thompson tuvo 20 unidades con cuatro triples y dio indicios de encontrar su ritmo anotador. Encestó cuatro de sus primeros seis tiros con tres triples para registrar 11 puntos al inicio del encuentro. Jordan Poole anotó 13 puntos entrando de cambio y JaMychal Green tuvo 12. Draymond Green contribuyó con 10 unidades, nueve rebotes y siete asistencias.

Julius Randle registró 20 puntos y siete rebotes y RJ Barrett anotó 18 para los Knicks, que empezaron encestando 5 de 22 intentos, metieron el 34,5% de sus tiros y trataron de alcanzar a su rival toda la noche.

Jalen Brunson batalló con sus tiros y apenas metió dos de 13 intentos y terminó con 13 puntos para Nueva York, que venía de conquistar un triunfo 106-103 sobre Denver el miércoles por la noche. Los Knicks habían ganado dos seguidos y tres de los últimos cuatro, pero no lograron igualar su racha ganadora más larga hasta ahora.

