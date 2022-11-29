Con 45 puntos de Durant, Nets superan al Magic por 109-102
Kevin Durant firma un máximo de temporada de 45 puntos y lidera la victoria de los Nets de Brooklyn por 109-102 ante el Magic de Orlando para volver a colocarse con marca de
Kevin Durant firmó un máximo de temporada de 45 puntos y lideró la victoria de los Nets de Brooklyn por 109-102 ante el Magic de Orlando el lunes para volver a colocarse con marca de .500.
Durant encestó 19 de 24 tiros de campo y agregó siete rebotes y siete asistencias disputando 39 minutos en el segundo encuentro en noches consecutivas.
Kyrie Irving agregó 20 tantos y Nic Claxton tuvo 17 unidades y 13 tablas por los Nets (11-11), que tuvieron que disputar la segunda mitad sin Ben Simmons debido a que sintió una dolencia en la rodilla.
Paolo Banchero y Bol Bol sumaron 24 puntos cada uno, mientras que Franz Wagner aportó 21 por el Magic, que ha perdido cinco encuentros consecutivos y siete de sus últimos ocho.
Brooklyn llegó a tener ventaja de hasta 11 unidades en el último periodo antes due que Bol anotara para acercar al Orlando 106-102 a 1:01 minutos del final.
Bol cometió una falta sobre Claxton en la siguiente posesión y anotó un tiro libre. Wagner falló un triple e Irving asistió a Claxton con una clava para sellar la victoria.
