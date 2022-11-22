Con 37 puntos de Antetokounmpo, Bucks vencen a Trail Blazers

Con 37 puntos de Giannis Antetokounmpo, los Bucks de Milwaukee superan por 119-111 a los Trail Blazers de Portland, que suman su tercera derrota consecutiva

martes 22 noviembre 2022 04:29
(AP)

Giannis Antetokounmpo anotó 37 puntos y los Bucks de Milwaukee ampliaron su ventaja en la segunda mitad para superar el lunes por 119-111 a los Trail Blazers de Portland.

Antetokounmpo encestó 16 de 24 intentos de tiro de campo, además de que contó con siete rebotes y seis asistencias en 35 minutos. Milwaukee mejoró a una foja de 12-4 y -9-1 en casa.

El base de los Bucks Jrue Holiday firmó 13 de sus 17 puntos en el cuarto periodo y Grayson Allen agregó 17 tantos y ocho rebotes.

Anfernee Simons sentó el ritmo por los Trail Blazers (10-7) con 29 unidades y Josh Hart añadió 17. Jusuf Nurkic contribuyó con 16 puntos y 10 tablas. Portland perdió su tercer encuentro consecutivo.

Los Trail Blazers terminaron el primer periodo arriba por 32-30, encestando el 58,3% de sus tiros de campo (14 de 24).

Los equipos cambiaron de ventaja ocho veces en la primera mitad, pero los Bucks se fueron al medio tiempo arriba por 63-61. Antetokounmpo saltó por encima de Nurkic para una espectacular clavada, pero Simons encestó desde la línea antes de que sonara la bocina para reducir la diferencia a dos puntos.

