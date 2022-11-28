Con 36 puntos de Brown, Celtics superan a Wizards

Con 36 puntos de Jaylen Brown los Celtics de Boston contienen a los Wizards de Washington para ganar por 130-121

AP Noticias
lunes 28 noviembre 2022 01:47
WIZARDS-CELTICS
(AP)

Jaylen Brown anotó 36 puntos y los Celtics de Boston contuvieron el domingo a los Wizards de Washington para ganar por 130-121.

Malcolm Brogdon agregó 17 unidades y Derrick White terminó con 15 tantos por los Celtics, que han ganado tres duelos seguidos y 12 de sus últimos 13. Fue además la segunda victoria de Boston ante Washington, que ha perdido sus últimos tres encuentros.

La estrella de los Celtics Jayson Tatum se perdió su primer duelo de la temporada debido a un esguince en el tobillo izquierdo. Pero su ausencia no freno la ofensiva y Boston se fue al medio tiempo arriba por 17 unidades e incrementó su ventaja por 26 en el tercer periodo.

Los Wizards recortaron el déficit a 119-107 en el último cuarto y que llevó al entrenador interino de Boston Joe Mazzulla a tomar la decisión de volver a poner a su alineación titular en la duela y los Celtics cerraron el encuentro con una racha de 22-6.

Boston, la mejor ofensiva de la NBA, encestó el 55% de sus tiros de campo y 16 de 34 triples, así como sus 26 tiros libres.

