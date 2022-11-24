Con 28 puntos de Lowry, Heat supera por 113-105 a Wizards

El Heat de Miami detiene su racha de cuatro derrotas al superar por 113-105 a los Wizards de Washington

AP Noticias
jueves 24 noviembre 2022 03:29
WIZARDS-HEAT
(AP)

Kyle Lowry firmó 24 de sus 28 puntos en la primera mitad, Tyler Herro anotó cuatro triples en el cuarto periodo y el Heat de Miami detuvo su racha de cuatro derrotas al superar el miércoles por 113-105 a los Wizards de Washington.

Caleb Martín sumó 24 unidades y Herro terminó con 17 en su primer encuentro tras perderse ocho por un esguince en el tobillo.

Bam Adebayo agregó 15 puntos y 12 rebotes por Miami, que estuvo brevemente en desventaja en el cuarto periodo tras llegar al medio tiempo arriba por 17 tantos.

Kyle Kuzma firmó 33 puntos por los Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis tuvo 21, Will Barton 13 y Dani Avdija 12 Washington, que venía de ganar seis de siete encuentros.

Los equipos se vuelven a enfrentar el viernes en Miami.

Ambos equipos estuvieron diezmados. Washington no contó con Bradley Beal (contusión en el muslo derecho) y Rui Hachimura (dolencia en el tobillo derecho). Miami nuevamente no contó con Jimmy Butler (dolencia en la rodilla derecha), además de los tiradores Max Strus (compresión en el hombro derecho) y Duncan Robinson (esguince en el tobillo izquierdo).

