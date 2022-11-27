Commanders superan por tierra a Falcons en tarde lluviosa
Taylor Heinicke lanza dos pases de anotación en un duelo donde abundó el ataque terrestre en un día lluvioso
Taylor Heinicke lanzó dos pases de anotación en un duelo donde predominó la ofensiva terrestre en un día lluvioso, y los Commanders de Washington superaron el domingo por 19-13 a los Falcons de Atlanta.
Kendall Fuller interceptó a Marcus Mariota en la zona de anotación a 58 segundos del final y Heinicke consiguió su quinto triunfo en siete duelos desde que asumió como quarterback titular.
Jugando con sus fortalezas en la ofensivas sin importar el clima, los Commanders y Falcons se sintieron satisfechos de mantener el balón por tierra e intentar sólo algunos pases.
Washington corrió 37 veces para 176 yardas, mientras que Atlanta realizó 29 acarreos para 167 —con cinco corredores distintos.
Ninguno tuvo más para los Commanders (7-5) que el novato Brian Robinson Jr., quien corrió 18 veces para 105 yardas, la máxima cifra en su carrera, y un promedio de 5,8 yardas por intento. También atrapó el primer pase para touchdown de Heinicke y alcanzó la zona de anotación en una jugada de 14 yardas arrasando al cornerback Darren Hall.
Heinicke también encontró al tight end John Bates en la zona de anotación para un touchdown de 16 yardas y completó 14 de 23 pases para 138 yardas y una intercepción.
