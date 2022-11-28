Cavaliers dan la vuelta y superan a los Pistons
Los Cavaliers de Cleveland dan la vuelta para superar por 102-94 a los Pistons de Detroit
Donovan Mitchell firmó 32 puntos, Evan Mobley agregó 20 y los Cavaliers de Cleveland dieron la vuelta para superar el domingo por 102-94 a los Pistons de Detroit.
Cleveland estuvo en desventaja casi todo el encuentro, pero superó por 29-16 a los Pistons en el cuarto periodo.
Darius Garland añadió 16 tantos por Cleveland, que ha ganado cinco de seis encuentros.
Marvin Bagley III sumó 19 unidades por los Pistons, que no contaron con los titulares Bojan Bogdanovic (tobillo), Jaden Ivey (rodilla), Isaiah Stewart (pie) and Cade Cunningham (espinilla).
Los Cavaliers se fueron arriba 94-90 después de que Mobley anotó uno de dos tiros libres a 3:32 minutos del final. Fue la segunda vez que Cleveland falló un tiro libre en este partido, mientras que los Pistons habían fallado 12.
Después de que Detroit falló otra vez, Mobley no logró encestar dos tiros libres más y permitió que Killian Hayes acercara el encuentro a 94-90, pero Mitchell respondió con un triple, seguido de un par de tiros libres en la siguiente posesión.
