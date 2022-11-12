Carter y Ross lideran al Magic en paliza 114-97 sobre Suns

Wendell Carter Jr. anota 20 puntos y baja 10 rebotes, y el Magic de Orlando apabulla a los Suns de Phoenix 114-97

AP Noticias
sábado 12 noviembre 2022 03:15
(AP)

Wendell Carter Jr. anotó 20 puntos y bajó 10 rebotes, y el Magic de Orlando apabulló el viernes a los Suns de Phoenix por 114-97.

Terrence Ross anotó 12 de sus 14 unidades en el cuarto periodo para que Orlando hilara triunfos por primera vez en la temporada. Franz Wagner terminó con 17 puntos, Jalen Suggs aportó 16 y Bol Bol consiguió 15 rebotes, la mayor cifra de su carrera.

Cameron Payne anotó 22 puntos por los Suns, que jugaron su segundo partido sin el base Chris Paul. Devin Booker anotó 17 unidades, al atinar seis de 19 tiros.

Phoenix embocó el 40% de sus tiros en general, y solo acertó 13 de 42 triples.

Jugando nuevamente sin el novato Paolo Banchero, uno de sus líderes anotadores, el Magic llegó a tener ventaja de 21 puntos en la segunda mitad. Ross acertó 4 de 5 disparos de campo en el cuarto periodo.

Los Suns solamente embocaron cuatro de sus primeros 19 triples.

Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan y Mo Bamba consiguieron triples en un periodo de 71 segundos al final del tercer periodo para incrementar la ventaja de Orlando a 14.

