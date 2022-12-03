Candelario ganará 5 millones garantizados con Nacionales

El infielder Jeimer Candelario ganará 5 millones de dólares garantizados por un año con los Nacionales de Washington y podrá incrementar hasta un millón de dólares por bonos

AP Noticias
sábado 03 diciembre 2022 23:23
NACIONALES-CANDELARIO
(AP)

El infielder Jeimer Candelario ganará 5 millones de dólares garantizados por un año con los Nacionales de Washington.

Podrá ganar un millón de dólares adicionales por bonos de rendimiento por apariciones al plato como parte del acuerdo anunciado el martes; 200.000 por 200 y otros 100.000 por 600.

El bateador ambidiestro de 29 años bateó un promedio de .217 esta temporada con los Tigres de Detroit, con un porcentaje de .272 en base. Pero en el 2021, empató la mayor cantidad de las Grandes Ligas con 42 dobles, además de que tuvo un promedio de bateo de .271, con .351 en base, 16 cuadrangulares y un máximo de carrera de 67 remolcadas.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Already subscribed?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

View offers
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.