Candelario ganará 5 millones garantizados con Nacionales
El infielder Jeimer Candelario ganará 5 millones de dólares garantizados por un año con los Nacionales de Washington y podrá incrementar hasta un millón de dólares por bonos
El infielder Jeimer Candelario ganará 5 millones de dólares garantizados por un año con los Nacionales de Washington.
Podrá ganar un millón de dólares adicionales por bonos de rendimiento por apariciones al plato como parte del acuerdo anunciado el martes; 200.000 por 200 y otros 100.000 por 600.
El bateador ambidiestro de 29 años bateó un promedio de .217 esta temporada con los Tigres de Detroit, con un porcentaje de .272 en base. Pero en el 2021, empató la mayor cantidad de las Grandes Ligas con 42 dobles, además de que tuvo un promedio de bateo de .271, con .351 en base, 16 cuadrangulares y un máximo de carrera de 67 remolcadas.
