Bulls vencen a Bucks, despachan a otro grande

Los Bulls de Chicago superan por 118-113 a los Bucks de Milwaukee y por segundo encuentro consecutivo despachan a otro líder

AP Noticias
jueves 24 noviembre 2022 04:23
BULLS-BUCKS
BULLS-BUCKS
(AP)

DeMar DeRozan sumó 36 puntos y ocho asistencias y los Bulls de Chicago superaron el miércoles por 118-113 a los Bucks de Milwaukee.

Chicago inició la semana con foja de 6-10, pero desde entonces han superado a los dos mejores equipos de la temporada. Los Bulls cortaron la racha de nueve triunfos de Boston el lunes.

Zach LaVine y Nikola Vucevic encestaron 18 unidades cada uno por Chicago y Coby White terminó con 14 tantos.

Giannis Antetokounmpo fue el máximo anotador de los Bucks con 36 puntos, además de 11 rebotes y siete asistencias. Milwaukee perdió por segunda ocasión en 11 encuentros en casa esta temporada. Brook Lopez tuvo 20 tantos y Jrue Holiday 14 puntos y 11 asistencias.

Milwaukee estaba arriba en el marcador 109-106 antes de que White encestara un triple a 1:15 minutos del final. Después de que Antetokounmpo recibió una falta, White tomó un pase de DeRozan y firmó otro triple para que los Bulls se quedaran con la ventaja definitiva. Los Bucks perdieron el balón en la siguiente posesión y DeRozan asistió a Vucevic con otro triple.

Relacionados

Los Bucks habían ganado 17 de sus últimos 19 encuentros ante sus rivales divisionales, remontándose a la postemporada anterior.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in