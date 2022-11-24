Bulls vencen a Bucks, despachan a otro grande
Los Bulls de Chicago superan por 118-113 a los Bucks de Milwaukee y por segundo encuentro consecutivo despachan a otro líder
DeMar DeRozan sumó 36 puntos y ocho asistencias y los Bulls de Chicago superaron el miércoles por 118-113 a los Bucks de Milwaukee.
Chicago inició la semana con foja de 6-10, pero desde entonces han superado a los dos mejores equipos de la temporada. Los Bulls cortaron la racha de nueve triunfos de Boston el lunes.
Zach LaVine y Nikola Vucevic encestaron 18 unidades cada uno por Chicago y Coby White terminó con 14 tantos.
Giannis Antetokounmpo fue el máximo anotador de los Bucks con 36 puntos, además de 11 rebotes y siete asistencias. Milwaukee perdió por segunda ocasión en 11 encuentros en casa esta temporada. Brook Lopez tuvo 20 tantos y Jrue Holiday 14 puntos y 11 asistencias.
Milwaukee estaba arriba en el marcador 109-106 antes de que White encestara un triple a 1:15 minutos del final. Después de que Antetokounmpo recibió una falta, White tomó un pase de DeRozan y firmó otro triple para que los Bulls se quedaran con la ventaja definitiva. Los Bucks perdieron el balón en la siguiente posesión y DeRozan asistió a Vucevic con otro triple.
Los Bucks habían ganado 17 de sus últimos 19 encuentros ante sus rivales divisionales, remontándose a la postemporada anterior.
