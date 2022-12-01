Bucks aguantan al final sin Giannis para vencer a Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo anota 37 puntos, 13 rebotes y siete asistencias
Giannis Antetokounmpo sumó 37 puntos, 13 rebotes y siete asistencias. Grayson Allen embocó un triple para romper el empate con 30 segundos por jugar después de que su compañero súper estrella saliera por faltas para liderar a los Bucks de Milwaukee a una victoria 109-103 sobre los Knicks de Nueva York el miércoles.
Allen solamente embocó un triple, después de haberse ido 7-7 detrás del arco de tres puntos en la primera mitad en la victoria sobre Dallas. Pero fue el único que necesitaron los Bucks después de que Antetokounmpo se los puso al hombro por tanto tiempo.
Giannis salió por faltas cuando quedaba un minuto de juego y los Bucks ganaban por dos. Mitchell Robinson atinó un tiro libre y los Knicks ganaron el rebote cuando falló el segundo, llevando a un tiro libre de Jalen Brunson que empató el partido con 47 segundos.
Después del triple de Allen, RJ Barrett falló un triple por los Knicks y los Bucks cerraron el partido desde la línea de castigo.
Jrue Holiday terminó con 22 puntos, seis rebotes y cinco asistencias por los Bucks, que tuvieron largos plazos en los que Antetokounmpo era el único que aportó a la ofensiva.
