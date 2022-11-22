AP FOTOS: Las imágenes más destacadas del 2do día de Mundial
Las imágenes más destacadas del segundo día del Mundial de Qatar el lunes
AP FOTOS: Las imágenes más destacadas del 2do día de Mundial
El choque de cabezas entre el portero iraní Alireza Beiranvand con su compañero Majid Hosseini, uno que hizo el primero tuviera que abandonar el partido contra Inglaterra.
Los gritos de gol de Bukayo Saka, Tim Weah y Gareth Bale.
Y los hinchas de Argentina poniendo color en la Corniche de Doha.
Algunas de las imágenes más destacadas del segundo día del Mundial de Qatar el lunes.
