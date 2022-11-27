Anunoby, VanVleet encienden triunfo de Raptors ante Mavs
Con 26 puntos de O
O.G. Anunoby anotó 12 de sus 26 puntos en el cuarto periodo, Fred VanVleet sumó 26 tantos y los Raptors de Toronto vencieron por 105-100 a Dallas para poner fin a una racha de cuatro derrotas frente a los Mavericks.
Chris Boucher encestó un máximo de temporada de 22 unidades, así como 13 rebotes y los Raptors mejoraron una marca de 7-2 en casa.
Luca Doncic sumó 24 puntos y Dorian Finney-Smith 16 para que los Mavericks sufrieran su tercera derrota consecutiva. Dallas está 1-6 de visita.
Dallas llegó al cuarto periodo abajo 81-73, pero tomó su primera ventaja 84-83 de la segunda mitad con un par de tiros libres de Doncic a 9:15 minutos del final. Toronto firmó ocho de los siguientes nueve puntos y recuperó la delantera 90-85 a 6:57 del final.
Finney-Smith empató el juego a 90 con un triple con 3:48 por disputar, pero Juancho Hernangomez recuperó la ventaja de Toronto y Anunoby aportó un par de tiros libres para ampliar la diferencia 95-92 a 2:12 del final.
A 26 segundos de la chicharra final, Doncic recortó la diferencia a 101-100, pero Thad Young respondió con un par de tiros libres. Con su último tiempo fuera Dallas diseñó una jugada, pero Finney-Smith perdió el balón y Anunoby recibió una falta sellando la victoria con sus tiros libres.
