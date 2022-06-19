Zalatoris y Fitzpatrick resisten y lideran US Open
Will Zalatoris y Matt Fitzparick salen bien librados de las calamidades en una ronda brutal que marca la pauta de lo que será una última jornada de supervivencia
Will Zalatoris y Matt Fitzparick salieron bien librados de las calamidades en una ronda brutal del sábado, que marcó la pauta de lo que será una última jornada de supervivencia.
Zalatoris, quien cayó el mes pasado en un desempate de tres hoyos en el Campeonato de la PGA, incurrió sólo en un bogey, lo que fue toda una hazaña en un día en que el campo de Brookline fue una bestia difícil de domar.
El californiano firmó una tarjeta de 67 golpes, tres debajo del par.
“Siento como si hubiera tirado un 61”, dijo Zalatoris. “Siempre que cometí un error fui capaz de escapar, incluso de forma milagrosa”.
Fitzpatrick, quien ha sido ya campeón en The Country Club, con su victoria en el US Amateur de 2013, lució también constante y consiguió tres birdies en los últimos cinco hoyos para un 68.
Estará en el último grupo de un mayor por segunda ocasión consecutiva.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.