Yu Darvish domina 8 innings y Padres superan a Marineros 2-0

Yu Darvish limita a Seattle a dos hits en ocho innings, Wil Myers brilla al bate con un doble remolcador y Padres se imponen 2-0 a Marineros

AP Noticias
miércoles 14 septiembre 2022 06:02
DEP-BEI PADRES-MARINEROS
(AP)

Yu Darvish limitó a Seattle a dos hits en ocho innings, Wil Myers brilló al bate con un doble remolcador y los Padres de San Diego se impusieron el martes por 2-0 a los Marineros.

Darvish lanzó al menos ocho capítulos sin conceder anotaciones por octava vez, la primera desde el 28 de junio de 2014 contra Minnesota, cuando militaba en Texas.

San Diego mantiene su ventaja de dos juegos sobre Milwaukee en la lucha por el último comodín de la Liga Nacional, mientras que Seattle cayó en un empate con Tampa Bay, y están medio juego por detrás de Toronto, en la pugna por la primera posición de la Americana.

Darvish (14-7) necesitó apenas 94 lanzamientos en sus ocho entradas en la lomita, en las que ponchó a siete y permitió solo dos toleteros en las bases.

Josh Hader lanzó un noveno inning con pelota de un hit para su 32do salvamento, el tercero con los Padres.

Logan Gilbert (12-6) cargó con la derrota tras admitir cuatro hits y una carrera en cinco entradas.

Por los Padres, los dominicanos Juan Soto de 3-0, con una remolcada; Luis Liberato de 1-0.

Por los Marineros, los dominicanos Julio Rodríguez de 4-1; Carlos Santana de 3-0. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 3-1.

