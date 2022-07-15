Yelich anota la decisiva en triunfo de Cerveceros
El corredor emergente Christian Yelich anotó en el 10mo inning ante el relevista Camilo Doval y los Cerveceros de Milwaukee vencieron el jueves 3-2 a los Gigantes de San Francisco
El corredor emergente Christian Yelich anotó en el 10mo inning ante el relevista Camilo Doval y los Cerveceros de Milwaukee vencieron el jueves 3-2 a los Gigantes de San Francisco.
Doval (3-5) había escapado de aprietos en el noveno cuando Victor Caratini cedió el tercer out en elevado al izquierdo con Hunter Renfroe en segunda base.
Corbin Barnes ponchó a 10 en siete entradas y un tercio, pero fue sin decisión. Trevor Gott ponchó a dos en el noveno y se anotó el triunfo y Devin Williams se apuntó su sexto salvamento del año.
Por los Cerveceros, el boricua Caratini de 5-1. El mexicano Luis Urías de 5-2. El dominicano Pedro Severino de 2-1.
Por los Gigantes, los venezolanos Thairo Estrada de 3-0 y Wilmer Flores de 1-0. El mexicano Luis González de 4-0.
