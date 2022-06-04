Yanquis 3, Tigres 0; Severino permite un solo hit
El dominicano Luis Severino se combina con dos relevistas para permitir un solo hit y prolongar las aperturas excepcionales de Nueva York, y los Yanquis vencen a los Tigres de Detroit 3-0
El dominicano Luis Severino se combinó con dos relevistas para permitir un solo hit y prolongar las aperturas excepcionales de Nueva York, y los Yanquis vencieron a los Tigres de Detroit 3-0 el sábado.
Aaron Judge bateó su 21er cuadrangular en el primer lanzamiento del partido y los Yanquis ganaron su quinto juego consecutivo y por novena vez en 11 desde su única racha perdedora de tres este año el 22-23 de mayo.
El 3.003er hit de Miguel Cabrera abrió la segunda en entrada después que Severino liquidó la primera con apenas 12 lanzamientos.
Cabrera bateó un sencillo cuando su línea rebotó en el guante del campocorto Isiah Kiner-Falefa y al jardín izquierdo, el quinto hit del venezolano contra Severino.
El otro Tigre que llegó a primera contra Severino fue Derek Hill con un pasaporte después de un out en el tercero, pero quedó out al tratar de robar segunda base.
Severino ponchó a 10 en su 11mo juego de doble digito.
El novato de Detroit Beau Brieske (0-5) concedió dos carreras en tres hits en seis entradas.
Por los Tigres, Cabrera de 3-1.
