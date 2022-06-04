Yanquis 3, Tigres 0; Severino permite un solo hit

El dominicano Luis Severino se combina con dos relevistas para permitir un solo hit y prolongar las aperturas excepcionales de Nueva York, y los Yanquis vencen a los Tigres de Detroit 3-0

AP Noticias
sábado 04 junio 2022 21:12
TIGRES-YANQUIS
TIGRES-YANQUIS
(AP)

El dominicano Luis Severino se combinó con dos relevistas para permitir un solo hit y prolongar las aperturas excepcionales de Nueva York, y los Yanquis vencieron a los Tigres de Detroit 3-0 el sábado.

Aaron Judge bateó su 21er cuadrangular en el primer lanzamiento del partido y los Yanquis ganaron su quinto juego consecutivo y por novena vez en 11 desde su única racha perdedora de tres este año el 22-23 de mayo.

El 3.003er hit de Miguel Cabrera abrió la segunda en entrada después que Severino liquidó la primera con apenas 12 lanzamientos.

Cabrera bateó un sencillo cuando su línea rebotó en el guante del campocorto Isiah Kiner-Falefa y al jardín izquierdo, el quinto hit del venezolano contra Severino.

El otro Tigre que llegó a primera contra Severino fue Derek Hill con un pasaporte después de un out en el tercero, pero quedó out al tratar de robar segunda base.

Relacionados

Severino ponchó a 10 en su 11mo juego de doble digito.

El novato de Detroit Beau Brieske (0-5) concedió dos carreras en tres hits en seis entradas.

Por los Tigres, Cabrera de 3-1.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in