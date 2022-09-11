Jump to content

Xi felicita al rey Carlos III por su ascenso al trono

El presidente chino Xi Jinping felicita al rey Carlos III de Inglaterra por su ascenso al trono

AP Noticias
domingo 11 septiembre 2022 15:10
CHINA GRAN BRETAÑA
El presidente chino Xi Jinping felicitó al rey Carlos III de Inglaterra por su ascenso al trono, reportó el domingo la agencia oficial de noticias Xinhua.

“Estoy dispuesto a trabajar con el rey Carlos III para afianzar el entendimiento y la amistad mutua ... y fortalecer la comunicación en temas globales para el beneficio de ambos países”, declaró el mandatario chino citado por Xinhua.

Xi también conmemoró el 50mo aniversario de las relaciones diplomáticas formales entre los dos países.

El mensaje surge en momentos de tensiones entre los dos países por el comercio, los derechos humanos y la represión china en Hong Kong.

