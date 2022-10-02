Wolverhampton despide a Lage tras mal inicio en la Premier
Bruno Lage fue despedido como técnico de Wolverhampton tras cosechar apenas una victoria en la Liga Premier esta temporada
Bruno Lage fue despedido el domingo como técnico de Wolverhampton tras cosechar apenas una victoria en la Liga Premier esta temporada.
La derrota 2-0 de visita a West Ham el sábado hundió a los Wolves en la zona de descenso y prolongó un alarmante flojo nivel del equipo donde milita el delantero mexicano Raúl Jiménez.
“Bruno es un excelente entrenador, aplicado y dedicado, un hombre amable, inteligente y honesto", dijo el presidente de los Wolves Jeff Shi en un comunicado. “Fue un placer trabajar con él y su cuerpo técnico, así que con mucha tristeza hemos tenido que tomar una difícil decisión".
Con Lage al mando, los Wolves han sumado seis puntos en ocho partidos este curso y marchan en la 18va plaza.
El estratega portugués de 46 años sustituyó a su compatriota Nuno Espirito Santo en el Molineux en junio de 2021 y les llevó al décimo puesto en su primera temporada con el club.
Pero no pudo mantener ese nivel esta temporada.
Steve Davis y James Collins se encargarán del entrenamiento previo al próximo partido de los Wolves contra Chelsea.
